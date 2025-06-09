[Photo : Mollyn Nakabea]

A 23-year-old man who was involved in an incident that left four individuals seriously injured last Thursday along Laucala Bay Road, has been remanded.

Peni Cabenalevu appeared before Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa this afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts each of assault causing bodily harm and attempted murder.

The Prosecution informed the court that they have filed to transfer the matter to the High court, given that the two counts of attempted murder are indictable offenses.

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The Prosecution also sought a Domestic Violence Restraining Order for complainant one, given the relation to the accused.

Cabenalevu has opted to file for legal aid representation.

The court has given the defense 21 days to file a notice of alibi, if they wish to rely on the said offences.

The case has been adjourned to December 7th for mention and to formally transfer the matter to the High Court.

Cabenalevu also appeared in a separate court for careless driving and is expected to take his plea on December 7th.