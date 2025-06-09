The Diwali Sanatan Futsal Tournament in Suva yesterday was more than just a sporting competition, providing an opportunity for clubs, players, families and friends to reunite through their shared love of futsal.

Among the teams competing at the University of the South Pacific Indoor Courts were the Vatudamu Lions.

Club captain Roneet Singh says they always look forward to taking part in religious sporting events, which bring communities together while giving players the opportunity to enjoy the game.

Roneet Singh thanked the organizers for their efforts in hosting this tournament, and they hope for more just like this in the near future.

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Being able to constantly reconnect with other players who grew up in the same area one of the main reasons they compete in this types of competitions as well.

“We are all very happy to be part of this tournament representing our district, Labasa. It’s nice for us to come out like this to compete and meet other people here who love the sport.”

The Dilkusha Sanatan defeated Brothers FC 2-0 in the final to secure the title and a $1000 prize money.