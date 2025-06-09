[Photo : Peceli Naviticoko]

Road construction is getting underway in parts of Bua, bringing renewed hope for improved access to rural communities across Vanua Levu.

A China-funded project will upgrade the Nabouwalu to Nasolo road section, covering about 16 kilometres, with contractors already mobilised on site.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Apisai Ketenalagi says the project is part of wider plans to improve road infrastructure and support development in the North.

“It’s about 16 kilometers from Nambuwalu to Nasolo. After that, the next phase is from Nabalebale to Wailevu West Coast, almost past the Wailevu village and the Wailevu Health center”

Article continues after advertisement

Further road upgrades are planned along the Wailevu West Coast, from Nabalebale towards Wailevu village and the health centre, as well as the Natewa West Coast, from Nacavanadi towards Korotasere.

The projects are expected to improve access for rural communities, making it easier for residents to reach essential services and for farmers and businesses to transport goods.

Ketenalagi says the road works form part of the broader development plans for Bua and Cakaudrove, with further improvements expected as the projects progress.