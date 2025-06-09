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Team Cloudy B on Looney Tunes have been crowned champions of the 2026 Flame Tree Fiji Classic after producing a dominant performance across three days of competition.

Skipper Mark and his crew finished with 1,904.1 points, securing the title ahead of Team Flame Tree on Wai Tadra, which finished second on 1,164.8 points.

Cloudy B built their winning campaign with a sailfish tagged and released on Friday, followed by four billfish on Saturday, including three blue marlin and a spearfish.

They sealed the victory on Sunday with Ryan Hunt landing a 38.7-kilogram yellowfin tuna, while Jono Maru added a mahi-mahi to their tally.

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The victory earns Team Cloudy B the $10,000 cash prize, the championship trophy and an invitation to represent Fiji at the 2027 Costa Offshore World Championship in Quepos, Costa Rica.

There was also a memorable family achievement for the O’Hallorans, with Nicole, Tristan and Josh each recording their first-ever billfish during the tournament.

Nicole O’Halloran claimed the Champion Female Angler award with 500 points, while Tristan took out the Champion Junior Angler title with 750 points after landing his first sailfish and blue marlin.

Josh O’Halloran also celebrated his first billfish, a spearfish.

Meanwhile, Zach Wakeman of Team Flame Tree on Wai Tadra was named Champion Male Angler after accumulating 1,077.2 points from five fish, including two blue marlin tagged and released.

His team also claimed the Consolation Big Boat prize after finishing second overall.

Team Lunasea rounded out the top three with 572.9 points, followed by Dream Weaver, Rogue and Northstar II.

The three-day competition recorded eight billfish tagged and released, comprising six blue marlin, one sailfish and one spearfish.

A further 13 fish weighing a combined 284 kilograms were brought to the scales, with 54 strikes and 45 hookups recorded throughout the tournament.

Chris Brookes of Dream Weaver recorded the heaviest yellowfin tuna at 45.1 kilograms, while Neil Irvine of Lunasea claimed the heaviest mahi-mahi at 12 kilograms.

Matt Alford of Rogue landed the heaviest skipjack at 14.1 kilograms, while Max Greenwood of Northstar II recorded the heaviest wahoo at 10 kilograms.

The 2026 Flame Tree Fiji Classic brought together six boats and their crews for three days of competitive offshore fishing, with anglers showcasing their skills across a range of species.