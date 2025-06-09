[Photo : File]

The Fijian Elections Office has trained 450 community election advocates across the country to strengthen voter awareness ahead of the upcoming general election and proposed national referendum.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the initiative is aimed at taking electoral information directly to communities and ensuring voters are better informed about electoral processes.

She says the volunteers include youth leaders, women leaders and influential community members who have been trained to share accurate election information.

“Apart from that, we have engaged our community election advocates. There’s 450 of them across Fiji, and these are volunteers “

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Mataiciwa says the initiative takes a different approach to voter education by encouraging informal discussions within communities rather than relying solely on traditional awareness campaigns.

She says the trained advocates are able to engage residents during everyday gatherings, helping them better understand their voting rights and responsibilities.

“These are influential people in the community, youth leaders, women leaders, or just an ordinary Fijian that is very influential in the community they’re in. So they get trained on electoral processes, and they go out to their community in an informal setting, maybe through a cover ball session, or just good yawning underneath a mango tree, and they talk about elections.”

Mataiciwa says the programme has received encouraging responses despite initial doubts about whether volunteers would be willing to participate without financial incentives.

She adds that empowering individuals with electoral knowledge has helped extend awareness to more communities across Fiji.

The Fijian Elections Office says the initiative complements its nationwide voter awareness campaigns, including door-to-door outreach, social media platforms and voter registration services.

It is also encouraging Fijians to seek information from official sources to avoid misinformation ahead of the electoral events.