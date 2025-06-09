[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Cup is providing local players with a pathway towards national selection and the 2028 Touch World Cup, according to Koroturaga Masters representative Joshua Autar.

Following Koroturaga’s impressive run to the men’s final in Sigatoka, Autar says competing against top teams from Australia and New Zealand is helping raise the standard of local touch rugby.

Autar believes the lessons learned from the tournament can eventually benefit Fiji on the international stage.

“Hopefully we can translate this to the national level and hopefully one day wear the white vest coming towards the 2028 World Cup.”

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The Koroturaga representative says one of the biggest advantages of the competition is the opportunity for local players to test themselves against some of the world’s best teams.

“It’s all about exposure for us. To play against the best of the best.”

Autar notes that Australia and New Zealand continue to set the benchmark in international touch rugby, making the experience gained from these matchups invaluable.

“Obviously Australia and New Zealand are one and two in the world. So to have this opportunity to rub shoulders with them or play against them is a boost for us.”

He adds that such contests help local teams identify areas for improvement and measure their progress against elite opposition.

“To know where our platforms are and where we need to bounce from there.”

Koroturaga’s appearance in the men’s final was one of the standout achievements by a local side at this year’s Fijian Cup, underlining the growing strength of Fiji’s touch rugby talent.