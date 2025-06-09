[Photo : File]

Children selling goods along busy roadsides are being exposed to serious risks, with the alleged attempt to lure a child into a vehicle near Wailekutu Bridge prompting an urgent warning from the Government.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says children left unsupervised at busy intersections are vulnerable not only to road accidents, but also exploitation and abuse.

She is urging parents and guardians not to put children in high-risk public places to earn extra income, stressing that a child’s safety must never be compromised.

The incident, captured in a viral video, has been reported to Police and is now under investigation. Kiran has commended the child for escaping and a member of the public who intervened.

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“We urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to report directly to the Police so investigators can carry out their work. We also urge families to actively teach children practical personal safety skills, including how to spot suspicious behaviour, refuse gifts or money from strangers, say ‘no’ firmly, and seek help from a trusted adult immediately.”

She is also calling on families to teach children how to recognise suspicious behaviour, refuse gifts or money from strangers and seek help from trusted adults.

Members of the public are urged to report any child safety concerns through the 24-hour Child Helpline on 1325 or the Police toll-free line on 1681.