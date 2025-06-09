Rabitu thankful for Tailevu opportunity

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians and Tailevu fullback, Sikeli Rabitu, is expected to play a key role in their Skipper Cup quarterfinal clash against Navosa at the HFC Stadium on Saturday.

The Naila, Ba, man was instrumental in their win last week, when Tailevu defeated Taveuni 28-8.

Rabitu says he’s thankful to the team management for allowing him to play for his provincial team this year.

Two Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama quarterfinals will be played at the Stadium in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu takes on Kadavu at 9am followed by the Namosi and Tailevu women’s quarterfinals at 11am.

Naitasiri will then play defending Skipper Cup champs Malolo at 1pm before Tailevu meet Navosa at 3pm.

The Kadavu and Nasinu match plus the battle between Malolo and Naitasiri will air LIVE on FBC Sports on Saturday.