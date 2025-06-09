Nadi tops Skipper Cup standings as quarter-finals loom

[File Photo]

Nadi will head into the Skipper Cup Senior quarter-finals as the team to beat after finishing the 11-round regular season at the top of the standings.

The side collected 45 points from nine wins, one draw and one loss to secure first place, narrowly ahead of Tailevu, which finished second on 43 points after seven wins, three draws and one loss.

Nadroga finished third with 41 points, while Naitasiri claimed fourth place on 40 points to complete the top four.

Malolo secured fifth place with 34 points, followed by Suva and Navosa, who both finished on 29 points. Suva took sixth place, ahead of Navosa in seventh.

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Ba rounded out the quarter-finalists in eighth place with 26 points.

The stage is now set for four decisive clashes this Saturday, with the teams looking to keep their championship hopes alive.

Nadi will face Ba at King Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm, while Tailevu takes on Navosa at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at the same time.

Third-placed Nadroga will meet Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm, while Naitasiri faces Malolo in the opening match at the HFC Bank Stadium at 1pm.

With a place in the semi-finals at stake, the quarter-finals will test the consistency and composure of all eight sides as the competition moves into its knockout stage.