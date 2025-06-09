Bledisloe Cup and NPC quarterfinals live on FBC Sports

Fans will be treated to an action-packed weekend on FBC Sports starting tomorrow.

Rugby fans are going to enjoy some great action beginning with the Skipper Cup clash tomorrow between champs Malolo and Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park at 4pm.

Straight after that, Northland meets Tasman in the first NPC quarterfinal at 6pm.

The second NPC quarterfinal between North Harbour and Taranaki kicks off at 1:30pm on Saturday before the All Blacks tackle the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup at 6pm.

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On Sunday 11:00am, fans can watch the Sabeto Horse Racing LIVE on FBC Sports before Canterbury takes on Waikato at 12:35pm in another NPC quarterfinal.