Nawaqanitawase's wing convert changed game: Robinson

Coach Trent Robinson hails the wizard he thinks is reinventing wing finishing, Mark Nawaqanitawase. Coach Trent Robinson hails the wizard he thinks is reinventing wing finishing, Mark Nawaqanitawase. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has lifted the lid on the generational talent of premiership-winning Mark Nawaqanitawase and expects the rugby-bound winger to return to the code.

Nawaqanitawase’s two-try display in the 19-18 grand final win over Newcastle took his tally to 47 in 47 games ahead of his return to rugby in Japan.

His previous displays for the Wallabies and Australia in rugby sevens had already proven his unique skill set and capacity for the marvellous.

The 26-year-old has since shone like a supernova and taken his feats to greater heights in the NRL, with Robinson struggling to think of a winger who had made such an impact on the code.

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“There have been some amazing wingers that have. What Brett Morris did for us in 2019 was a memorable performance,” he said.

“Mark has done things from the wing in touching the ball in so many different types and styles, I hope he has created another generation of those types of players.”

On the cusp of halftime in the grand final his left and right-foot soccer skills, before regathering to score, got the Roosters on the board when they were trailing 12-0 after dominating in every statistic.

His second-half try in the corner, after a trademark left-foot step, was made to look easy when it required an inch-perfect finish with speed, acrobatics and strength.

“It’s extraordinary watching him play the game,” Robinson said.

“When other people get the ball in the same situation you kind of know what is going to happen, but when Mark gets it there is this energy that he can do something — always. He believes he can do it always.

“Not only does he do it with skill, he does it carrying it out of the backfield.”

Nawaqanitawase, who made 237m from 26 tough runs in the decider, missed just one tackle in his four finals appearance to showcase his improvement in that area too.

“His arms were painted on when he came across,” Robinson grinned.

“He could not tackle. He wasn’t sure where to be but it has been a real pleasure to coach someone with such freedom and care at the same time.

“Mark is a bit of an adventurer so he is always going to travel and play in those different codes but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him back one day.

“I feel like he has made a big difference to us and we have made a big difference in him.”