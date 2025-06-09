Milne highlights team unity ahead of Bati World Cup opener

Building strong combinations and making every moment count in camp will be crucial for the Fiji Bati as they prepare to launch their Rugby League World Cup campaign against the Cook Islands.

Experienced centre Taane Milne believes the side’s preparations and connections both on and off the field will play a key role in helping Fiji settle into the tournament, particularly with several new faces in the squad.

The Huddersfield Giants player recently arrived from England and is looking forward to contributing his experience as the Bati prepare for a challenging opening encounter.

The 31-year-old is also embracing his Fijian heritage and says he is excited to be back in camp, representing Fiji on the world stage.

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“Yeah, you know, like I said before, we’ve just got to train well during the week, take it day by day, and there’s a lot of new faces, so we’ve got to build, you know, connections on the field, off the field as well, so. Yeah, we’re really excited to, you know, see some of these young blood getting blooded into our team, so, you know, it should be really exciting, our game next week.”

With team training restrictions lifted yesterday, the Bati have been able to focus on their preparations while using time away from the training field to strengthen relationships within the squad.

For a team blending experienced campaigners with new faces, developing trust and understanding will be important as they look to build momentum from the opening match.

The Bati will need to be sharp from the outset against the Cook Islands, with their opening fixture providing the first opportunity to put their preparations to the test.

Fiji takes on the Cook Islands this Sunday at 5.05pm at the Newcastle International Sports Centre.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.