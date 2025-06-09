RFMF out to end five-year wait

[Photo: FILE]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will be looking to end their five-year wait for the Sukuna Bowl when the annual competition gets underway next month.

Lieutenant Colonel Jiuta Baleisolomone says five years is long enough for the prestigious trophy to be out of the RFMF’s cabinet, and the team has been working hard over the past few months to reclaim the title.

He says the RFMF is determined to restore its lost glory and bring the Sukuna Bowl back home.’

“As you know, it’s been a drought for us in this competition, and we are trying very hard to change the outcome, and I think the separate team that has been looking after the main team. They say preparation has been coming along well.”

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Meanwhile, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has renewed its partnership with the Sukuna Bowl organising committee.

The Sukuna Bowl will be held next month in Suva.