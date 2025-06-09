Preparation intensifies ahead of World Deaf 7s tourney

With the World Deaf Rugby 7s just around the corner, preparations are intensifying for the national men’s side.

The tournament will be held in Japan at the end of the month, with the team putting in the hard yards over the past few weeks as they prepare for the competition.

During a recent scrimmage session with members of the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side, head coach Tevita Rokoqiqi said his players could benefit from all the game time they can get.

He hopes to organize more scrimmage sessions like this, as they provide an opportunity to gauge his players’ performances against elite athletes and identify areas that need improvement ahead of the tournament.

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“We’ve only been in camp for a month so this scrimmage session has been really good for the team. Especially when playing against the national team. The boys are excited, and they have been working hard for this tournament.”

The World Deaf Rugby 7s will be held from October 31 to November 3.