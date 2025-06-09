Labasa FC through, senior/premier semis confirmed

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC is through to the FMF Inter-District semi-finals after beating Nasinu 2-1.

Coach Jerry Sam says his players left there all on the field this afternoon, and he is proud with how they held their fort.

He knows there are still areas they need to fix before the semi-finals, but for now they are focused on recovering and getting their gameplay ready for this weekend.

“I’m happy with how we played today. It was a tough game, Nasinu is a tough team and they definitely gave us a good game. We now look ahead to the next job and they are going to go back and see what we can do better.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the top four spots in the senior division and the premier division has been confirmed.

For the seniors, Dreketi will face Taveuni while Nadogo plays But, and for the premier division, Seaqaqa faces Tavua and Fiji U17 goes up against Kiribati.

The semi-finals will be held this weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.