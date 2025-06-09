Frizell gets another All Blacks shot

[Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Shannon Frizell is back in the All Blacks fold, and he is determined to finish what he started.

Frizell’s last Test was the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, where New Zealand went down 12-11 to South Africa after playing most of the match with 14 men.

Despite the heartbreak, Frizell had established himself as a key part of New Zealand’s back row and helped solve the No.6 position.

Now, after three seasons with Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan, Frizell is back in New Zealand with Tasman and has earned a recall ahead of the Bledisloe Cup.

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“I’m excited to be back. Kind of nervous as well, but it’s good to be back.”

The hard-running loose forward admits he is not yet where he wants to be at Test level, but believes he can do the job.

After missing out on the World Cup in 2023, Frizell says the disappointment stayed with him.

“I’ll give myself another chance.”

That chance could now stretch all the way to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with Frizell signed to a short-term deal running through the tournament.

With Ardie Savea and Luke Jacobson unavailable, the All Blacks have a back-row problem to solve, and Frizell has returned at the right time.

The All Blacks will take on the Wallabies at 6.10pm this Saturday at Eden Park, Auckland, for the first Bledisloe Cup test this year.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports.