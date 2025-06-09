Player caught tampering with drug-test sample at IDC

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The number of players who have failed drug tests at the FMF Inter District Championship has risen to 13.

This is after another seven positive results on the second day of testing from a total of 54 randomly selected.

One of the players who was tested yesterday was deemed positive after he was caught contaminating the sample, which is why day two recorded seven positive results.

On day one, Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says six tested positive from 60.

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The latest six are from the senior, premier and super premier divisions.

The FMF IDC continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.