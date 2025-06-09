Navua books FMF IDC semifinal spot

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Vantex Solution Navua FC is the second team that has booked its spot in the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship Super Premier Division semi-finals.

This is after they played to a nil-all draw with Khelvin Realtors Lautoka FC in their final pool match.

Navua was the first team to exit the Battle of the Giants last month in Ba, but they’ve managed to turn that around in the IDC.

Lautoka came into the match needing a win to qualify, while Navua needed a draw.

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The result takes Navua to five points, while Lautoka finish on four points.

The Sugar City side will now await the outcome of the Ba FC vs Nadi FC clash to determine their semi-final fate.