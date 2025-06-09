FMF IDC champs Rewa through to semifinals

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Defending champions Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC is the first team to qualify for the 2026 FMF Inter District Championship semifinals.

This follows their 3-0 win over Extra Supermarket Labasa FC in their group match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Delta Tigers delivered three impressive goals in the second half after nothing separated the two teams in the first spell.

Merril Mand scored a double while Josaia Sela added another for Rewa in front of their fans who braved the windy Laucala night.

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Rewa defeated Nasinu in their first match and will now play hosts Suva tomorrow.

In another game, Vantex Solutions Navua FC captain, Peniame Drova, saved his side from the jaws of defeat against Dayals Steel Ba FC.

A late goal from captain Drova saw Navua drew 2-2 with Ba in an entertaining Super Premier Division clash.

The Men In Black were leading 2-1 at halftime with goals from Nabil Begg and John Orobulu before Simione Damuni struck for Navua in the first-half injury time.

Ba was on the verge of securing a win and become the first team to qualify for the semifinals before Drova stepped up in the 89th minute to score the equalizer and secure a share of the points for Navua.

Tomorrow, Navua takes on Khelvin Realtors Lautoka FC at 1:30pm while Ba meets Pacific Heavy Industries Nadi FC at 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, hosts Kells Investment/Global Care Suva FC and Nasinu FC played to a 2-all draw.

Both sides lost their first games to Rewa and Extra Supermarket Labasa FC.

You can listen to all the live commentaries of the Super Premier games live on Radio Fiji 2.