Ba to face Navua in 2027 Pillay Garments CVC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

BA FC will begin its title defence against Navua FC in the 2027 Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series after completing a historic clean sweep of Fiji’s four major domestic football titles this season.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf confirmed Navua’s qualification after the side finished runners-up to Ba in the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship (IDC) Super Premier Division final on Sunday.

The Men in Black capped off a remarkable campaign by winning the Extra Premier League, Fiji FACT, Extra Battle of the Giants and FMF IDC titles, leaving Navua as the next eligible opponent under the CVC competition regulations.

Yusuf explained that the competition traditionally pits the Extra Premier League champions against the FMF IDC winners in the season-opening series.

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However, when one team wins both competitions, the Fiji FACT champions become the next eligible challenger. If the same team also wins Fiji FACT, qualification then passes to the Extra Battle of the Giants champions.

With Ba sweeping all four major titles, the regulations automatically hand the CVC berth to the FMF IDC runners-up, giving Navua another opportunity to challenge the country’s dominant side.

Navua earned their place after pushing Ba in Sunday’s final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, before going down 2-0.

The match remained goalless until the 80th minute, when David Supa broke the deadlock for Ba. Etonia Dogalau then converted a penalty in the 87th minute to seal the victory and complete the club’s historic season.

While the defeat denied Navua the IDC crown, their run to the final has secured them a place in one of the country’s biggest season-opening football contests.

Ba will now look to carry its remarkable winning momentum into 2027, while Navua will have the chance to upset the champions and make an early statement in the new domestic season.

The Pillay Garments CVC series is expected to set the tone for the 2027 football calendar, with Ba aiming to extend its dominance and Navua determined to prove they can challenge the reigning champions.