Excitement builds for Sabeto Horse Racing

More than 60 riders are set to line up this weekend for the Sabeto Aviva Farm Ranch Horse Racing Tournament in Nadi.

Organisers say preparations are well underway, with staff working tirelessly over the past few weeks to get the venue and horses ready for race day.

Farm manager Zameel Ali says while the turnout is encouraging, the bigger goal is to build a strong future for horse racing in Fiji.

He believes the sport has the potential to become one of the country’s most exciting sporting attractions, but says the right support and development are crucial.

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“We are all excited and we hope fans will come out in numbers and show their support for everyone who will be competing. We are also thankful to have the tournament shown Live on FBC. All the racers are ready to get on the track and showcase their skills.”

The tournament will be streamed live on Viti+ from 11am, with access available for FJD $40.