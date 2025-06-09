Bati focused on building chemistry ahead of World Cup

[Photo: FNRL/ FACEBOOK]

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter says the team’s preparations for this year’s Rugby League World Cup are about more than physical training, with the squad using its time in Fiji to build strong connections both on and off the field.

With several new players in the squad, Potter says the current focus is on developing team chemistry and helping the players get to know one another before formal training begins.

“This week is about getting back in the community, building connections with our community and also building connections with our players.”

The Bati squad features a number of players set to make their World Cup debuts, giving Potter an opportunity to introduce new faces while strengthening the bond within the team.

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Potter says the players are embracing the experience and enjoying their time in Fiji before the hard work begins.

“There are quite a few new players that are going to debut for the Fiji Bati team. That’s exciting for them and exciting for the fans to see some new blood come in.”

While the team is not yet able to train together in the traditional sense, Potter believes the time spent together remains an important part of the Bati’s build-up.

The coach says activities away from the training field, including spending time together, swimming, playing cards and visiting communities, can help establish the trust needed when the team eventually takes the field.

The side will officially commence training next Monday.

The Fiji Bati will meet the Cook Islands next Sunday at 5.05pm.