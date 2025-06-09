Youth leader takes agriculture ideas global

[Photo: Naheeda Maqbool with other participants in Abu Dhabi]

Young Fijian Naheeda Maqbool represents Fiji at Global Food Week 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The Global Youth Summit brings together young leaders from 55 countries to transform the Agri-Food systems and explore agricultural innovation. This year marks Fiji’s first participation.

Maqbool says she is focused on bringing practical solutions back to Fiji to her work in food manufacturing, agriculture, value addition and rural economic empowerment.

She is currently the Chief Executive for Zonah United, a Fijian-owned agricultural company that produces premium organic spices, herbs and wellness products.

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Selected by the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Maqbool is a panellist at this year’s Summit advocating for climate action, food security, innovation, youth employment and women’s economic empowerment.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to have been selected by the United Nations and FAO to represent Fiji…to have the opportunity to bring Fiji’s experiences, challenges and ideas to a global platform.”

Under the theme “Champions of Change”, she says young leaders are encouraged to be bold, challenge conventional thinking and develop innovative ideas to address the challenges facing their countries.

“Our young people must have the courage to think differently…and create new solutions that can build a stronger Fiji.”

Maqbool is also focused on supporting Fiji’s national development priorities and COP31 objectives to bridge the gap between global commitments and practical solutions for Fiji’s agriculture sector.