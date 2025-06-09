Two new permanent secretaries appointed

[Photo: File]

The Public Service Commission has appointed Dr Aalisha Sahukhan as Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services.

The appointment gives the Ministry a permanent head after a period of acting leadership.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada states that Dr Sahukhan brings extensive experience in public health leadership, emergency preparedness and response, infectious disease epidemiology, health diplomacy and health system strengthening.

Rokovada adds that Dr Sahukhan has held significant leadership responsibilities throughout her career with the Ministry of Health.

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Her previous responsibilities included leading Health Protection, the Fiji Centre for Disease Control, Environmental Health, and Health Emergencies and Climate Change.

The PSC has also appointed Saimone Tauvoli as the new Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry.

Tauvoli has more than 25 years of public service experience in fisheries management, resource conservation, economic planning and public administration.

Tauvoli began his public service career with the Fisheries Department in 1999 after working in financial services.

He has since held a number of senior positions, including Senior Fisheries Officer for the Central Division and Principal Fisheries Officer for Inshore Fisheries Management and the Eastern Division.