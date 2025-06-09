Three officers face murder charge

[File Photo]

The death of Lami Police Constable Peniasi Racagi has led to murder charges against three serving police officers.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned charges against Simione Rokosemudu, Iowane Sukanaisoro and Ilisoni Waqa under Section 237 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The three officers are jointly charged with allegedly murdering Racagi following an altercation in February this year.

The charges were approved after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions completed its legal assessment of the case.

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The ODPP said the decision was made in line with its standard procedures.

Rokosemudu, Sukanaisoro and Waqa will be produced in court tomorrow.