Rokotunidau bail hearing set

[Photo: File]

The bail hearing for Saimoni Rokotunidau has been set for next week.

He faces an attempted murder charge and must provide medical proof for his previous absence from court.

The defence must provide the court with outstanding documents and medical proof for his previous absence.

Rokotunidau, who is facing an attempted murder charge over an alleged attack on a police officer in Laqere earlier this year, appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning.

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The court set October 15 for the bail hearing after being told his legal representation had changed.

His previous lawyer, Jerry Dinati, has withdrawn from the matter and the Legal Aid Commission will now represent him.

The defence told the court it cannot finalise its affidavit in support of bail until it receives the disclosures and other documents from Dinati.

The affidavit will then be filed ahead of the hearing.

Justice Tuiqereqere has also imposed a deadline on the prosecution, directing it to file and serve its affidavit by Friday.

A separate issue raised in court concerns Rokotunidau’s absence from proceedings between July 28 and August 13. The court has directed him to provide medical evidence confirming that he was in hospital during that period.

The documents and affidavits will be before the court when Rokotunidau returns on next week for the bail hearing.