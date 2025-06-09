Rabuka calls for united climate action

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is calling for greater unity among world leaders in the global fight against climate change.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says countries must speak with one voice and carry forward common objectives agreed to in Tuvalu.

Speaking at the Leaders Plenary in Nadi last night, Rabuka says the discussions in Tuvalu have shown there is common ground among leaders.

“We have an opportunity to show our alignment on shared priorities and carry forward common objectives confirmed in Funafuti. We do this by speaking as one.”

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Rabuka says the world already understands the risks posed by climate change, and the focus now must be on turning that knowledge into action.

“Our deliberations have shown that we do not lack knowledge or understanding of the risks. The science is understood. Our declaration must make our commitment to close the gap between what we know and what we do, crystal clear.”

He says Fiji wants the Pacific to strengthen its voice and move beyond being viewed only as a region vulnerable to climate change.

Rabuka says the region should become a place where climate solutions are demonstrated, scaled up and shared.

He says unity among countries will be critical as ministers begin their work and preparations continue for COP31 in Türkiye.