Passport delays despite service restoration

[Photo: FILE]

Passport applicants in Fiji may face changes to their collection dates as the Department of Immigration works through a backlog caused by a recent disruption to printing services.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that passport printing has returned to normal operations, with collection and enrollment services resuming today.

However, collection dates may still be adjusted while outstanding applications are being processed.

The Ministry stated it is working to normalize all services, including processing and printing applications delayed during the system outage.

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Meanwhile, high demand for new passports and renewals is putting added pressure on the appointment system, with online slots filling up quickly.

Applicants unable to secure an appointment through the online portal are advised to visit their nearest Immigration office to apply as walk-ins.

Walk-in applicants will be issued a ticket number upon arrival and served in order as slots open up.

The Ministry has urged applicants to prepare all required documents beforehand, warning that waiting times may be longer than usual due to the high volume of visitors.

It has not stated how many applications were delayed or how long it expects to take to clear the backlog.