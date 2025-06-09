New constitution defines belonging, says Kiran

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s next constitutional framework is being presented as a step towards ensuring all citizens have a secure sense of belonging and equal status.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the newly tabled Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 is intended to build a more inclusive Fiji and recognise the country’s multicultural identity.

Speaking ahead of Fiji Day celebrations this weekend, Kiran adds the Bill recognises the contributions of iTaukei, descendants of indentured labourers, Pacific Islanders and other migrant communities who have helped build the nation.

She says these communities have contributed to Fiji’s economy, agriculture, education, healthcare and cultural identity, but many have continued to face uncertainty over their sense of belonging.

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Kiran adds the proposed constitutional framework seeks to ensure that no citizen feels like a second-class citizen.

“The preamble of this Bill celebrates our rich, multicultural fabric. It explicitly recognizes the descendants of indentured laborers, Pacific Islanders and all other migrant communities who have made Fiji their home. Over the past century, these communities have stood shoulder to shoulder with the indigenous people. Working in true partnership to build this nation.”

She adds it also recognizes Fiji’s diaspora, ensuring Fijians living overseas and their descendants remain connected to their homeland.

Kiran says Fiji’s diversity must be protected through respect, dialogue and stronger relationships between communities.

She adds initiatives such as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and genuine talanoa can help address past divisions and strengthen national unity.

Kiran says Fiji Day should be used to reflect on the country’s past while building a future based on inclusion, respect and shared identity.