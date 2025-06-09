Long-term care sought for 165 children

[Photo: FILE]

One hundred and sixty-five children are currently in State care.

The government is working to secure safe, long-term care arrangements.

The pathways include adoption, foster care, family reintegration, education and preparation for independent living.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said 133 of the children were living in registered residential homes, while 32 are in foster care.

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Of those in foster care, 12 are in medium- to long-term placements while 20 have been matched with families and are progressing through the adoption process.

Kiran said State care was only used when family and community support cannot adequately protect a child.

She says the focus is not simply on providing shelter, but on preparing each child for what happens after State Care.

The Ministry is developing individual care and exit plans based on the circumstances and needs of each child.

For some, the pathway is adoption or long-term foster care.

For others, the plan involves returning safely to their families and communities.

Older children are being prepared for adulthood through education, vocational training and independent living programs.

Kiran said children continuing their formal education may be placed in boarding schools where this is considered appropriate.

Those preparing for tertiary education are being assessed for opportunities at the University of the South Pacific and Fiji National University, as well as scholarship programmes.

The Ministry is also referring children to vocational and trade training through institutions including Polytech, CATD Nadave, Chevalier Training Centre, Montfort Boys Town and Makoi Vocational Training Centre.

For children moving towards independent living, preparation includes managing household expenses, finding accommodation, seeking employment and building support networks.

The Ministry is also working with specialised organisations to support children with medical or physical needs.

Kiran says family reintegration remains an option where it is safe and in the best interests of the child.

The children under State Care range from zero to 18 years, with the largest group aged between 13 and 15.

The Minister outlined this in her written response to Parliament.