Leaders urged to act now

Kumar says action must be taken now to address climate change and protect the future.

Climate change is already having a serious impact on people’s health and daily lives.

Young people are calling on leaders to take action now to address the issue.

Youth Climate Dialogue participant Amish Kumar says floods, water shortages, extreme heat and pollution are affecting many communities across the country.

Kumar says Fiji has a beautiful environment, but more needs to be done to protect it.

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“We can see the sea and the blue skies. I have seen that young people there do not have what we have. We sometimes forget that we have a beautiful gift. We have a beautiful environment. We get coconuts and fruits at a cheap price. We can go to the beach and no one stops us. We have to look after our environment. We cannot just close our eyes and carry on with our work. We have to look after our environment.”

Kumar is calling on leaders to listen carefully to the concerns of young people ahead of upcoming climate negotiations.

“It is not just about listening and attending the conference. It is not like that. Listen with all your heart. Our young people are not just in Fiji. Our biggest hope is that the messages we share will reach the big ministers. World leaders, listen to them with all your heart. Our leaders in Fiji, listen to them. That is our biggest hope. We need to start moving.”

Kumar says action must be taken now to address climate change and protect the future.