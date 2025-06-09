[Photo : File]

The State has moved to consolidate the cases of the two cocaine-exhibit accused and transfer it to the Lautoka High Court.

The two accused, High Court officer Nimilote Waqa and 51-year-old Jiuta Raibevu are charged over the alleged theft and replacement of nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine stored as evidence at the Suva High Court.

It is alleged that the two men seized and possessed cocaine, estimated at $31 million, that was initially seized in a major 2019 drug trafficking case involving Joshua Aziz Rahman.

The cocaine allegedly went missing between March 2021 and September 2026.

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The State sought to have two cases consolidated into one proceeding.

The application was not objected by Waqa’s cousel Timoci Varinava but was opposed by Raibevu’s lawyer Ulamila Vakalalabure.

She argued that the facts from the two cases are different.

The court has given her time to file the grounds of the objection.

Senior Prosecutor Eoghn Samisoni informed the court of its intention to apply for trial to be transferred to Lautoka.

He says this is because the offense allegedly took place at the Suva High Court and most witnesses being judicial officers based in Suva.

Both accused remain remanded in custody and the matter has been adjounred to December 14th.