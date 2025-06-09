[Photo : File]

Fijians are being encouraged to review their household budgets and prepare for potential increases in food prices as prolonged dry conditions continue to affect parts of the

country.

The Fiji Council of Social Services says while current concerns remain centred on water shortages, the longer-term impact on agriculture could be just as significant

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga warns that reduced crop production may lead to higher prices for root crops, vegetables and other staple foods, placing additional pressure on families already managing rising living costs.

Catanasiga says communities should begin planning ahead, as food insecurity could become a growing concern if drought conditions persist in the coming months.

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She adds that support systems must not only address immediate water needs but also prepare for potential impacts on farmers, food supply and household spending.