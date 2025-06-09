[Photo : Ministry of Fisheries FB page]

A new research initiative in Natila, Tailevu is exploring whether seaweed can be farmed more efficiently using an innovative pod system, with each basket capable of holding up to four kilograms of seaweed.

In a statement, Senior Fisheries Officer for the Central Division, Reginald Caine, says the trial will assess the growth performance of two species of Kappaphycus cultivated in the pod system, while also monitoring environmental conditions that may affect production.

The research team assembled and showcased the pod units last week and is set to deploy four pods along with 18 cultivation lines for each seaweed species.

Caine says the six-month study will compare traditional line farming methods with the new pod-based approach to determine which delivers better results.

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The research will focus on three key areas: the efficiency of pod farming, growth rate comparisons between the two seaweed species under different planting weights, and environmental factors influencing cultivation success.

Findings from the trial are expected to help guide future seaweed farming practices and strengthen the development of Fiji’s seaweed industry in the Central Division.