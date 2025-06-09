Source: Reuters

The US is seeking answers from Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab on its chip sales to China and ​will find out who was in charge of compliance at the ‌company formerly led by Jensen Huang, who resigned following an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

“We’ve been in touch with the ​temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, and we do ​need answers. … It behooves Nvidia to move quickly on this because ⁠we want to know what the culture was,” Bessent told the CBS ​program “Face the Nation.”

Reports about Huang’s relationship with a woman whom US intelligence suspects ​of being a Chinese spy and his extramarital affair with a company executive led to his resignation and investigations by US regulators and the FBI, congressional action, an internal review and a proposed ​investor class-action lawsuit.

Days after Huang’s resignation, President Donald Trump’s administration issued a rule to further ​restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, tightening controls ahead of ‌Trump’s ⁠trip to China last week for talks with President Xi Jinping.

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Bessent said the chipmaker’s board of directors is working to determine what had happened, and he expressed confidence that it would “come up with some very fulsome and robust answers.”