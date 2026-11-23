Source: Reuters

A suspected drone ​attack caused an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya, the country’s eastern-based ‌government said on Sunday after a preliminary investigation.

No one has claimed responsibility for the suspected attack, and there was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used naval drones and missiles to target Russian warships and naval facilities, mainly in the Black Sea.

Ten people, including ​Russians and Libyans, were slightly injured in the incident and were receiving treatment in Benghazi, medical sources said.

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Satellite imagery provider Vantor ​said imagery showed the vessel was the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette, or small warship.

Imagery taken on Sunday ⁠showed that most of the vessel had capsized and sunk, with only its bow still visible above water.

Smoke was also visible rising ​from part of the ship’s superstructure, with significant debris scattered along the pier.

Later on Sunday, a commercial vessel flying the Maltese flag was hit by ​a drone boat off the coast of Benghazi, two Libyan military sources told Reuters.