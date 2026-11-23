source: BBC

Miley Cyrus has married her partner of four years Maxx Morando during a ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

A string of black and white photos shared by the Flowers singer on Instagram showed the pair kissing while surrounded by white roses.

Her mother, Trisha Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, could be seen in the background of one image. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus was not in the picture but was at the ceremony with his partner, actress Liz Hurley.

Grammy-winning Cyrus, 33, wore a white silk dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, while 28-year-old drummer Morando said “I do” in a black suit from the same fashion house.

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In one of the photographs, which was the first in a series of images shared by the singer in an Instagram post, the newly weds posed next to a golden retriever.

The post was captioned with “M+M” followed by a white heart and the ceremony date, 21 November.

Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus, singer Doechii and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

The ceremony reportedly took place at a resort formerly owned by Fly Me To The Moon singer Frank Sinatra.