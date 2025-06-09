HIV myths fuel fear of caring

[Photo: FILE]

Many people are still hesitating to care for loved ones who have contracted HIV due to widespread misconceptions and the fear of contracting the virus themselves.

Residents of Marata in Wailoku sought clarification regarding these fears during a recent mental health awareness gathering.

Specifically, they asked whether treating the wounds of an HIV-positive patient poses a risk of infection.

Ema Vakabu looked after her nephew, who was living with HIV, caring for his wound and is showing her concern on the spread of the virus if contacted.

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“If I am cleaning the wound of someone who is living with HIV, could I contract the virus if their blood comes into contact with my hands while I am caring for them?”

Reproductive health specialist Dr. Shayal Sunika reassured community members by explaining how transmission actually works.

Dr Sunika says, HIV virus is in the blood stream, and can only spread in this situation through an open cut.

She advised members not to judge people based on physical symptoms, but rather to encourage early testing.

She added that early testing allows people to know their status and seek treatment, helping them manage their health and reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others.