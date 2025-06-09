Drug raid leads to five charges

[File Photo]

Five men will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today over separate drug and firearms cases.

Three men were arrested during a raid in Solovi, Nadi, last week, where police found methamphetamine, marijuana and ammunition.

Two of the men are jointly charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The third is charged with delivering arms or ammunition to a person who does not hold a permit.

Article continues after advertisement

In a separate raid in Legalega, two men were arrested after substances believed to be cocaine were found.

They have each been charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, police have continued their drug operations in the Northern Division.

More than 1,700 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from a farm in Nasuva over the weekend.

The plants will be tested as police work to identify the owner of the farm.

Police are urging the public to continue providing information on drug activity and suspicious behaviour.

Tips can be reported by calling 1681.