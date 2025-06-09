Government extends fuel duty concession

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The Government has extended its existing fuel duty concession until December 31, 2026, in a bid to ease rising operating costs for businesses and essential service providers amid continued uncertainty in global fuel markets.

The extension will continue to benefit eligible recipients, including Energy Fiji Limited, bus operators and companies using diesel for power generation in the mining, manufacturing and tourism sectors.

The Government says the measure is aimed at cushioning key sectors of the economy from fuel price pressures while protecting jobs and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

It says rising fuel prices have wider economic implications, increasing transportation, production and service delivery costs, which place additional pressure on businesses and households.

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The concession is also expected to help sustain economic activity in the tourism and manufacturing sectors while providing greater certainty to businesses affected by global fuel market volatility. Existing eligibility requirements and administrative arrangements will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Government has confirmed that a comprehensive review of the concession will be undertaken before December 31 to assess its effectiveness, financial cost and distribution of benefits.

The review will also determine whether continued government support is necessary.

The Government maintains that while Fiji cannot control international fuel market developments, targeted measures remain essential to protecting economic growth, preserving employment and reducing the impact of external financial pressures.