[Photo : File]

India stands ready to support Fiji as El Niño threatens agricultural production and farmers’ livelihoods, reaffirming its commitment to assist if further help is needed.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says India recognises the serious impact El Niño can have on crop yields and the livelihoods of farming communities.

Mehta adds that India remains a steadfast development partner and is prepared to provide any support Fiji may request to deal with the effects of El Niño.

India is already supporting Fiji’s agricultural sector through several initiatives, including the donation of five tonnes of cowpea seeds and 12 agricultural drones to the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

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“And then they will be able to fly those drones to spray, which will introduce the spray technology in Fiji. We have also donated 5 tons of cowpea seeds, which again builds on to a number of agriculture-related seeds for donation in the past years. Even in Cyclone Winston and others, we are working towards providing two mobile soil testing laboratories.”

Mehta adds that these initiatives are part of India’s ongoing support to strengthen Fiji’s agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has declared a National State of Disaster as El Niño worsens water shortages and threatens crops and livestock.

“Resources will be directed according to assessed needs and operational priorities, with continued monitoring to ensure assistance reaches the people who require it.”

Rabuka says the priority is to ensure safe drinking water, strengthen water carting and protect public health, with the disaster declaration lasting up to 30 days.