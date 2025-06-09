[Photo : Coral Coast 7s FB page]

Navosa’s Sevuloni Tawake will get the opportunity to test himself against some of the best in international rugby sevens after earning selection in the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s squad for the 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

Tawake will join an international line-up featuring some of the sport’s recognised names when the tournament returns to Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 14 to 16.

His selection is another boost for local rugby talent, giving the Navosa player the chance to showcase his abilities alongside experienced international players under the guidance of renowned sevens coach Mike Friday.

Tawake will also join fellow Fijians Wame Ratuva and Sevuloni Mocenacagi in the invitational side.

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Coral Coast Fiji 7s tournament chairman Jay Whyte says Tawake’s inclusion is particularly special given his roots in Navosa.

“One of the things I love most about the Coral Coast Fiji 7s is seeing opportunities created for players from our own communities.”

Whyte says the opportunity will allow Tawake to gain valuable experience from players who have competed at the highest level of the game.

The Mike Friday Select 7s will make its third consecutive appearance at the tournament, adding further international quality to the three-day competition.