source: BBC

When Harry Styles was just 16, his mother Anne secretly signed up him up for the ITV’s The X Factor talent show in the hope of turning his singing dreams into a reality.

Fast forward more than 15 years later and the 32-year-old is set for a prestigious headline slot at Glastonbury 2027.

Styles will perform on the Pyramid Stage alongside Sam Fender and Billie Eilish with Cher among the other stars on the bill.

But how exactly did Styles’ career rocket from his early years growing up in the Cheshire village of Holmes Chapel to leading one of the most coveted festival sets in the music industry?

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Styles attended Hermitage Primary School in his village, which lies just 25 miles (40km) south of Manchester.

His year two teacher Helen Bailey fondly remembers how the seven-year-old “always had a cheeky little smile on his face”.

“I just remember him always being really happy, really smiley, really popular with his friends,” said Helen, who has worked at the school for 26 years.

Her colleague Kathryn Davies, who taught Styles in year three, also remembers his “cheeky personality”.

“He was a real pleasure to teach, you know, across all areas of the curriculum,” she said.

“He did have a sense of humour, but he knew when to stop. He had perfect timing, so he never pushed it too far.”