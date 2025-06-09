[Photo : Bose Vavataga]

Fiji needs to do more to address violence against women, and reliable data is important in determining whether current efforts are making a difference.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Filomena Browne says the country’s second National Study on Women’s Health and Life Experiences will help identify gaps in support services and show where stronger action is needed.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 study in Nadi, Browne says the findings will give Government and other stakeholders a clearer picture of the challenges women continue to face.

The first national study, conducted more than a decade ago, found that 64 percent of women in relationships had experienced physical or sexual violence.

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Browne says those findings helped put violence against women at the centre of national discussions and influenced major policy changes, including Fiji’s National Action Plan to prevent violence against women and girls.

She says 15 years on, there is a need to establish whether those efforts have brought meaningful change.

Browne says the latest study was carried out through a partnership between the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and the Equality Institute.

“Through our technical collaboration, from sampling design and methodology to field execution and data validation, we work to ensure that these findings meet the highest international standards, whilst upholding strict ethical protocols to protect the safety and dignity of every woman interviewed.”

Browne says the findings must now be put to use, urging Government ministries, civil society groups and community leaders to strengthen efforts to prevent violence, protect survivors and ensure justice.

She says having the data is important, but real change will only come when action follows.