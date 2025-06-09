[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Grammy-winning pop star Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx ​Morando, in a private ceremony in California, with black-and-white ‌pictures of the event posted on social media.

The 33-year-old singer announced the marriage on Instagram on Sunday, with the wedding photographs captioned simply “M + ​M” and “11.21.26.”

Cyrus wore a backless white silk gown, ​while Morando, 28, appeared in a classic black suit ⁠and white shirt at Saturday’s event.

People magazine and Entertainment Tonight ​were among the first to report the news. Representatives of ​the couple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

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Cyrus and Morando reportedly married in Palm Springs, a month after performing “Let’s ​Get Married” together at the Hollywood Bowl, a song that ​features in Cyrus’ latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

Cyrus and Morando have been ‌together ⁠for about five years. They met on blind date in 2021, Cyrus told British Vogue in an interview.

In December, Cyrus spoke of her engagement to the drummer ​during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America”.

Morando ​is ⁠the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, the band says on its website.

The “Flowers” singer ⁠was ​previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, ​who filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019.