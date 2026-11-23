Source: Reuters

All three of the objects that flew into Polish airspace on ​Friday were Russian Kh-101 missiles, Polish ‌prosecutors said in a statement on Sunday.

Drones have repeatedly strayed into the airspace of countries ​on NATO’s eastern flank during ​Russia’s war in Ukraine, fuelling tension ⁠with the Western military alliance and ​stoking fears that the conflict could spread.

Preliminary ​findings from the examination of debris indicate that the missiles – which flew into Polish airspace ​before crashing – were manufactured in the ​fourth quarter of 2026 at facilities in Dubna, Moscow ‌district, ⁠in Russia, district prosecutors in Lublin said, after being asked to look into the matter by the Polish government.

Earlier ​statements indicated ​that ⁠one of the objects was likely a drone.

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NATO will defend ​every inch of Polish territory, ​the ⁠alliance’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

A meeting of NATO’s North Atlantic Council ⁠will ​be held in Brussels ​on Monday to discuss the violation of Polish airspace.