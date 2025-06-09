[Photo : Peceli Naviticoko]

Around 300,000 people travel through the Natovi-Nabouwalu shipping corridor each year, highlighting growing demand for maritime transport in Fiji’s Northern Division.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Apisai Ketenalagi says the movement of passengers, goods and heavy vehicles reflects increasing economic activity and investment in the Northern Division.

He says the current shipping service is struggling to meet demand, with plans already underway to upgrade the Natovi and Nabouwalu jetties to allow two vessels to berth at the same time.

“As you can see, the service of shipment around this corridor is 24 hours now, between Nabouwalu and Natovi.”

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Ketenalagi says the proposed upgrade forms part of the Government’s development plans to improve infrastructure and support economic growth.

He adds that plans are also progressing for a new jetty at Savusavu, to move industrial activities away from the town’s growing tourism corridor.

The proposed facility at Valaga Bay, near Nadamole, has completed its design phase following consultations with landowners.

Discussions are now underway with funding agencies, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, as well as the Government, to determine how the projects can be financed.