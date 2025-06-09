[Photo : Mollyn Nakabea]

The Suva High Court has questioned the State’s case against a woman accused of deliberately setting fire to a flat in Samabula, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old female.

Justice Daniel Goundar questioned the prosecution’s allegation that Reena Devi started the fire by lighting a mosquito coil, after a National Fire Authority report found the fire was accidental.

The report states the fire originated from the meter box due to an electrical short circuit.

Justice Goundar noted the contradiction between the allegations and the findings of the fire report.

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Meanwhile, the defence is seeking time to amend its voir dire grounds, challenging the admissibility of Devi’s caution interview.

The defence claims the interview was incriminating and that Devi was forced by the investigating officer to make confessions.

Devi is charged with one count each of arson and murder.

The case has been adjourned to December 8th for a pre-trial conference and to fix a trial date.