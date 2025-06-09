[Photo : File]

The Fijian Elections Office has trained more than 10,000 election officials as preparations intensify for the upcoming general election and proposed national referendum.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the Office has made significant progress in its recruitment and training programme to ensure sufficient personnel are available for both electoral events.

Mataiciwa says while the Office initially required 8,907 election officials, the recruitment drive attracted overwhelming interest from Fijians.

“We were successful in recruiting, actually we needed 8,907, but more than 15,000 Fijians showed interest. So we did certain tests and certain verification on them and around 13,000 have been successfully put in our pool. 10,000 plus have been trained as of today.”

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Mataiciwa says training will continue until the end of November, while assessments of polling venues across the country have already been completed.

She adds that the FEO is preparing for both the general election and the proposed referendum, as the two events will require similar resources, including personnel, election materials and polling venues.

“Our training for election officials will carry on until the end of this month. We have assessed all our polling venues, and these polling venues are going to be used for both if the referendum is successful.”

The Supervisor of Elections says the Office has also procured essential election materials, including ballot boxes, voting screens, polling kits and indelible ink.

She says voter awareness programmes are continuing nationwide as the FEO works to ensure Fijians are informed and prepared to participate in the upcoming electoral processes.