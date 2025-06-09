[Source: SUPPLIED]

Elementz New Zealand men’s captain Fin Barnett says the continued growth of the Fijian Cup and the increasing competitiveness of local teams are among the highlights of the tournament.

Barnett made the comments after leading Elementz to the men’s title at the Fijian Cup in Sigatoka over the weekend, praising the impact the competition continues to have both on and off the field.

The New Zealander says the tournament has become much bigger over the years and remains an important platform for strengthening connections between communities through touch rugby.

“It means everything. One of my brothers, Pat Spellman, who’s recently passed, him and a lot of the boys from back home have done amazing mahi for the Fijian Cup.”

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Barnett believes the sport serves a greater purpose than competition alone, helping bring people together while creating opportunities for local players and communities.

“What I love about it is touch is just a vehicle connecting us. The bigger thing is what touch is doing for the communities here in Fiji.”

He also highlighted the rise of local teams, saying Fijian sides are becoming stronger with every edition of the tournament and are closing the gap on overseas competition.

“It’s great for us from New Zealand and Aussie to come and experience the beautiful motherland of Fiji, but what’s more important for me is seeing the amount of Fijian teams year by year competing.”

Barnett says the progress shown by local teams reaching the semifinals and finals suggests it will not be long before a Fijian side claims the tournament title.